Telangana has capacity to administer Covid-19 vaccine to 10 lakh people a day

Telangana can vaccinate 10 lakh people a day: Minister

I feel the situation of facing the adverse impact of the virus would not arise this year, he said

  • Jan 01 2021, 22:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Telangana government has the capacity toadminister the Covid-19 vaccine to about 10 lakh people per day once it is made available, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Friday and hoped that the state would not have to face the adverse impact of the virus this year.

"Since the Centre has indicated that it would provide the vaccine on time, we are geared up and have trained about 10,000 health care personnel. Telangana has the capacity to administer vaccine to about 10 lakh per day once it is made available. Therefore, I feel the situation of facing the adverse impact of the virus would not arise this year," he told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

The tally of Covid-19 positive cases as of December 31 stood at over 2.86 lakh, while there are 1,544 fatalities. 

