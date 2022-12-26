Telangana HC hands over TRS MLAs poaching case to CBI

The Telangana High Court on Monday handed over the investigation in the TRS (now called BRS) MLAs poaching case to the CBI.

The sensational case was being investigated by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government-appointed SIT till now. Presenting the video-audio evidence from the meeting of “three Delhi-sent agents” and four TRS MLAs at a farm house, KCR had, in a press conference, charged that the BJP attempted to topple his government.

Three accused in the case had approached the high court pointing to the CM's interference while the probe was on. The BRS government could challenge the order in the Supreme Court.