Telangana HC orders state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's release

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state police to release state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay from jail immediately.

Bandi was arrested on Sunday night in Karimnagar when he sat on a protest demanding the scrapping of a state government order (GO 317) pertaining to transfers of government employees and teachers. Opposition parties are alleging that the transfers are being executed by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government against the wishes of employees.

Stating that no permission was given due to Covid-19, police took Bandi into custody.

The saffron party has been holding protests since the arrest and party chief JP Nadda too attended a candlelight march in Secunderabad on Tuesday evening condemning the TRS government's action.

Based on Bandi's petition, the court has reportedly questioned the manner of arrest, swift registration of FIR, the inclusion of sections like IPC 333 and remand report details.

The court then directed the Lok Sabha MP's forthwith release on furnishing personal bond and the matter was posted to 7 February.

Condemning Bandi's arrest, Nadda called chief minister Rao the “most corrupt and autocratic ruler in the country.”

“I came to show our solidarity with Bandi and the Telangana unit which is fighting on the ground for the sake of people, employees of the state,” Nadda said at the BJP state office after the march.

Nadda said that Bandi was holding dharna in a peaceful manner in his MP office at night following Covid-19 rules.

"But the police barged in detaining the participating employees. They used gas cutters to enter the room, manhandled Bandi and arrested him. The police used water cannons, tear gas, while lathi charging at the party cadres,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader said that his party would continue to agitate publicly in a democratic manner.

“What has happened over the last two days is the murder of democracy. TRS's is a dynastic rule steeped in corruption of gigantic proportions. We will fight till we remove this anti-democratic, autocratic family rule. We won't stop now whatever you (Rao) do,” Nadda said.