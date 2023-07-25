HC sets aside BRS MLA’s election from Kothagudem seat

Telangana HC sets aside BRS MLA Venkateswara Rao’s election from Kothagudem seat

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Vanama Venkateswara Rao, according to Ramesh Kuthumbaka counsel for Jalgam Venkat Rao.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 25 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 16:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside the election of ruling BRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao from Kothagudem Assembly constituency in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Vanama Venkateswara Rao, according to Ramesh Kuthumbaka counsel for Jalgam Venkat Rao.

Justice G Radha Rani passed the order while allowing the election petition (EP) of Jalgam Venkat Rao, a former MLA and TRS party (now BRS) candidate for the segment.

The petition challenged the election of Vanama Venkateswara Rao as MLA from Kothagudem Assembly seat. The petitioner alleged that Vanama Venkateswara Rao concealed certain facts in his election affidavit with regard to the agricultural land he and his family held.

Venkateswara Rao won from Kothagudem on a Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly polls and later switched over to the BRS (then TRS).

Despite repeated attempts Vanama Venkateswara Rao could not be reached for his comments.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BRS
Telangana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 