Telangana health surveyors abused in Markaz returnee localities

Health workers in Telangana surveying the neighborhoods of Nizamuddin Markaz returnees have complained of abuses and information refusal from the locals, in some areas like Nizamabad.

Speaking to DH, the district medical and health officer of Nizamabad Dr M Sudharshanam said that some of the minority community members “were repulsive, thinking the survey was part of the NRC.”

At least 1030 people from various districts of Telangana have attended the Tabligh Jamaat religious congregation held in New Delhi, in the middle of March. The Chandrasekhar Rao government has on Monday announced COVID-19 deaths of six people who returned from the Markaz. One of them is from Nizamabad.

The state machinery then swung into a door to door survey in areas where these returnees live, to trace their contacts for virus symptoms and tests, in order to stop the community transmission.

In a video circulating on social media, a group of female health workers is seen protesting about “the unmentionable filthy language” used by some families, when asked about their health condition.

“When one of us tried to enquire that someone had returned from Mecca, they said, “chal chal nahi bolte (get lost, would not reveal anything). We were treated like dogs,” said a lady in white clothes with her face covered with a cloth.

“We are also humans, with families, kids. When we are doing our duties (in this virus scare) for society’s sake this is how we are being treated,” said another woman beside.

The women alleged that the local councilor had refused to give any information about ailments “saying that we are of no use.” “We are sparing you only because you are ladies, they threatened us, after trying to hit our driver,” one of the surveyors said.

Dr Sudharshanam said the incident occurred in the Khilla area of Nizamabad town on Tuesday. “We took the incident to the notice of the local minister, collector and the police commissioner. A meeting was convened to explain the survey need to the community,” the DMHO said.

However, these health workers are doubting the authenticity of information they receive even if they are accompanied by the police.

According to the DMHO, 53 people from Nizamabad attended the markaz. “One is dead, three positive cases are in Hyderabad hospitals. One is untraceable.”