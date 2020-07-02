Telangana High Court not satisfied with govt report on Covid-19; seeks more details

The Telangana High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over a report filed by the state government on Covid-19 tests being conducted in the state.

The court hearing a batch of PILs on Wednesday also sought to know why detailed information with regard to coronavirus cases being put out by the government was not being made available to the public.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Expressing displeasure over details filed by the Telangana Public Health director, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed the state government to file a detailed report on the present Covid-19 situation in the state by July 17.

The bench also said it would summon the chief secretary and other senior officials concerned to appear before it personally if the report is not received.

When contacted, Advocate-General BS Prasad said they will comply with the court's direction.

The court was hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) filed by Professor P L Vishweshwar Rao and others on the number of coronavirus tests being conducted in the state, medical infrastructure and also a direction to the state government on a detailed Covid-19 health bulletin to the public.

The court also directed the government to furnish the report on the finding of the central committee that has visited the state capital Hyderabad recently. Telangana had yesterday reported 1,018 fresh Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 17,357 and death toll to 267.