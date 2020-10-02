Telangana hospital worker sacked after allegation of misbehaviour with woman Covid-19 patient

An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman Covid-19 patient.
A hospital official said the Class IV employee was removed and a police complaint has been lodged after the matter came to his notice on Thursday.
For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here
Police said the alleged incident happened on September 27 and a case on charges of sexual harassment has been registered against the man.
The Gandhi hospital is the premier Covid-19 care centre in the state.
Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted
Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards
Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus
The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi
Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies
Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability