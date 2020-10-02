Telangana hospital worker sacked after allegation of misbehaviour with woman Covid-19 patient

T'gana hospital worker sacked after misbehaviour claim

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 02 2020, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 20:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman Covid-19 patient.

A hospital official said the Class IV employee was removed and a police complaint has been lodged after the matter came to his notice on Thursday.

Police said the alleged incident happened on September 27 and a case on charges of sexual harassment has been registered against the man.

The Gandhi hospital is the premier Covid-19 care centre in the state.

Telangana
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Hyderabad

