Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao meets Satya Nadella

Other information about Nadella's visit to Hyderabad, understood to be personal, were not immediately available

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 06 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 16:21 ist
Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao. Credit: DH Photo

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday met with Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella here and the two discussed business and biriyani.

"Good start to the day when two Hyderabadis get to catch up @satyanadella. We chatted about Business & Biryani," Rama Rao tweeted, and posted a couple of pictures of the meeting.

Also Read — Telangana got Rs 3.3 lakh crore investment in IT and related sectors since 2014: KTR

Other information about Nadella's visit to Hyderabad, understood to be personal, were not immediately available.

During his ongoing visit to India, Nadella had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also attended the 'Microsoft Future Ready Technology Summit' in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the Bengaluru summit, he had talked about his light-hearted ChatGPT (popular AI-enabled software) conversation and said, as a Hyderabadi, his intelligence cannot be insulted by saying Biriyani is a South Indian tiffin. ChatGPT had categorised biriyani as tiffin item.

Nadella had studied at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS).

K T Rama Rao
Satya Nadella
Microsoft
India News

