Telangana IT Minister KTR leaves for Davos to attend WEF summit

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, who is on a visit to Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum meeting scheduled from January 16 to 20, was accorded a grand welcome by the NRIs at Zurich airport.

An official release on Sunday said NRIs not just from Switzerland but also from other European countries welcomed the minister. Those welcomed include BRS Switzerland unit president Sridhar Gande and representatives of Telugu communities.

Later in the evening, KTR participated and spoke at the 'Meet and Greet' program organised by the Indian diaspora in Zurich, a separate release said.

Speaking at the 'Meet and Greet' program, the Minister elaborated on the "astounding progress" achieved by the Telangana government since the inception of the state in 2014, the holistic development model, and other topics.

He asked the NRIs to be the state's goodwill ambassadors, participate in government programs like 'Mana Ooru - Mana Badi', and promote Telangana and India.

Urging them to be part of the state's growth story, KTR assured them of complete support even if anyone wants to make small investments in Telangana and create jobs, the release added.