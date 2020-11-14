Telangana logs 1,050 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Telangana logs 1,050 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Nov 14 2020, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 10:44 ist

Telangana recorded 1,050 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to over 2.56 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,401.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 232, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 90 and Rangareddy 75, a government bulletin said on Friday providing details as of 8 pm on November 13.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

As many as 16,404 patients are under treatment and 41,002 samples were tested on November 13. Cumulatively, 48.53 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1.30 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.06 per cent and 93 per cent in the country.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Where is the safest seat on an airplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an airplane amid Covid-19?

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

DH Toon | Technical recession: Happy Diwali? No thanks

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

A solution to Covid-19 pandemic hunger, eyeballs & all

 