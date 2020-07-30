Telangana logs 1,811 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Telangana recorded 1,811 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities, pushing the state's gross further up to 60,717. Out of the new positive cases, 521 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy (289) and Medchal-Malkajgiri (151) districts, a state government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 PM on July 29. With 13 more deaths, the Covid-19 toll in the state rose to 505.

While the GHMC area has been the epicentre of the virus spread in the state, the number of cases has seen a rise in a few districts in recent days. The virus spread had largely been confined to the GHMC earlier. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.83 per cent, while it was 2.26 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said. As many as 44,572 people recovered from the infectious disease so far, while 15,640 were under treatment.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

The recovery rate was 73.4 per cent in the state, while it was 64 per cent in the country, it said. The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 10,155. The number of asymptomatic cases of those under home isolation was 84 per cent. The health department said 18,263 samples were tested on July 29 taking the cumulative to 4.16 lakh.

On comorbidities status among deaths, the bulletin said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent and that caused by Covid-19 was 46.13 per cent. As many as 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government. The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104. People can contact 9154170960 on Whatsapp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals and laboratories, it added.