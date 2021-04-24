Telangana logs 7,432 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

Telangana logs 7,432 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 3,87,106 while with 2,157 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,26,997

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 24 2021, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 11:33 ist
The state has 58,148 active cases and over 1.03 lakh samples were tested on Friday. Credit: AFP Photo

Telangana witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths in a single day ever with 7432 fresh infections and 33 more fatalities. Thetally stands at over 3.87 lakh while the toll rose to 1,961.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1464, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 606 and Rangareddy 504, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 23.

Read | India reports 3.46 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 2,624 deaths in another record single-day spike

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 3,87,106 while with 2,157 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,26,997. The state has 58,148 active cases and over 1.03 lakh samples were tested on Friday. Cumulatively, over 1.23 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.32 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 86.16 per cent, while it was 83.5 per cent in the country. The state has 307 active micro containment zones. According to a separate release, over 33.38 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while over 4.66 lakh got their second shot also as of April 23. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Telangana

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

Students gripped by fear as offline exams continue

The Super League is gone. What now?

The Super League is gone. What now?

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

 