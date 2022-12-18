Telangana man strangles stepdaughter to death

A 17-year-old girl was killed by her stepfather here on Sunday for alleged continuous conversation over phone, police said.

When the girl was talking over phone to someone, her stepfather forcibly took it away and she was beaten by him, they said citing a complaint from the teen's elder sister.

Also Read | Jharkhand horror: Woman found chopped into pieces; husband, family members held

Though the complainant tried to stop the man, he pushed her out of the way and took her younger sister into a room and strangled her to death, they added.

The girl was rushed to a hospital by her sister where doctors declared her brought dead.

The man was taken into custody and a probe is on, police said.