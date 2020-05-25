Telangana: Migrant worker kills nine people, dumps bodies in well in Warangal

Telangana: Migrant worker kills 9, dumps bodies in well

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS,
  • May 25 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 18:19 ist
Sanjay Kumar Yadav (24), a migrant worker from Bihar, killed the nine people in Warangal, including six from one Maqsood Alam family.

The heinous crime was to hide a murder he committed earlier of a Maqsood family member Rafiqa. Sanjay had promised to marry her but later got attracted to her teenage daughter, according to Warangal commissioner V Ravinder.

He mixed sleeping pills into the food and when they were deep asleep, dragged one by one to the well. Three others who were present in the compound on the fateful night – Syam, Sriram and Shakeel were also killed by Sanjay for the fear they might reveal his crime.

