Telangana mulls proposal for sex offenders register

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday agreed to a proposal for setting up a sex offenders register in the state on the lines of the one in the US.

The proposal was mooted by eminent social activist Sunitha Krishnan. The minister for urban development, municipal administration, industry and information technology suggested her to present the concept note.

"Let's absolutely get it done. Please present the concept note and we will take it forward," tweeted KTR.

He responded to a tweet by Krishnan, co-founder of Prajwala, an NGO that rescues, rehabilitates and reintegrates sex-trafficked victims.

"Can we set up a Sex Offenders Register for the State of Telangana of convicted offenders on the lines that exists in the USA which even the public can access for the purpose of recruitment etc," wrote Krishnan.

She offered to submit a concept note based on the research of 20 countries.

The proposal came a day after the driver of principal of a school was arrested in Hyderabad for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in the school.

The police have booked Beemana Rajani Kumar (34) under Section 376 AB of the IPC and Section 6 read with 5 (m) of POCSO Act. He was produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody.

The police have also booked principal Madhavi for negligence. She was said to be absconding.