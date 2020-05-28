Kerala: Telangana man dies; state records highest spike

Telangana native dies of COVID-19 in Kerala as state records highest spike

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 28 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 20:20 ist
Family members, in protective suits, pray before receiving the body of the COVID-19 victim Ayisha (62) for funeral at Kannamparamba in Kozhikode, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

A Telangana native died of COVID in Kerala on Thursday, while 84 more persons were tested positive, the highest ever recorded in the state on a single day.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Telangana native wrongly boarded a train to Thiruvananthapuram with family on May 22 from Rajasthan instead of Telangana. He was tested positive after reaching the state and died on Thursday.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Of the 84 fresh cases on Thursday, 79 were persons who came either from abroad or other states. The state is witnessing a steep increase in COVID-19 cases from May first week with arrival of people from other states and abroad.

Of the 1,088 persons tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala so far, 526 were now active. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Pinarayi Vijayan
Telangana
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

 