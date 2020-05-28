Telangana native dies of COVID-19 in Kerala as state records highest spike

A Telangana native died of COVID in Kerala on Thursday, while 84 more persons were tested positive, the highest ever recorded in the state on a single day.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Telangana native wrongly boarded a train to Thiruvananthapuram with family on May 22 from Rajasthan instead of Telangana. He was tested positive after reaching the state and died on Thursday.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Of the 84 fresh cases on Thursday, 79 were persons who came either from abroad or other states. The state is witnessing a steep increase in COVID-19 cases from May first week with arrival of people from other states and abroad.

Of the 1,088 persons tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala so far, 526 were now active.