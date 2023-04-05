Telangana paper leak: Police yet to get hold of BJP chief's phone for crucial info

Warangal commissioner of police AV Ranganath said they are yet to obtain Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay's mobile phone, “which could reveal important information” in the Class 10 Hindi exam “paper leak” case.

Telangana police on Wednesday arrested the Lok Sabha MP on charges of conspiracy in the question paper's pictures slipping out of a government school examination center in Kamalapur and appearing on WhatsApp on Tuesday morning, while the exam was on.

“The MP said he did not have his phone with him and that he is unaware of where it is. The phone could be holding crucial information in connection with the case. We would retrieve the call data, etc. information anyway,” Ranganath told reporters.

The police have booked Bandi and nine co-accused under IPC sections 120 (B) for criminal conspiracy, 420 (cheating), 505 (1) (b) for intent to cause public alarm, Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Act 1997, and Section 66 D of the IT Act.

While the photos were taken at around 9.45 am and began circulating on WhatsApp sometime later, Ranganath said that co-accused Boora Prasanth, a former journalist, sent the paper picture to Bandi at 11.24 am.

The police remand report said that Bandi had given direction to Boora, his social media advisor, to “exploit the situation of the Telugu paper leak on Monday.”

Telugu paper pictures had appeared on social media from an exam center in Tandur, on the day the school exams commenced in the state.

“If the same happens on Tuesday too, then it can be circulated on social media and the government can be defamed, showing it as its failure in preventing the question paper leaks."

After receiving the Hindi paper pictures, Boora, the police official said, prepared an accompanying alarming message that the paper leaked at 9.30 in Warangal. “Parents distressed by the paper leak on the second day too...” the WhatsApp message further said.

Ranganath said the paper photo was sent to several media persons, and other BJP leaders too like MLA Eatala Rajender. “But our action (arrest) is based on the chats, and calls between Bandi and Boora a day earlier.”