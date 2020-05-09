Telangana police to rollout AI-based system to check face mask norm violations

The Telangana Police will soon roll out an Artificial Intelligence (AI)- based system through CCTVs to check face mask norm violations. Describing it as a first such initiative in the country, State DGP M Mahendar Reddy has tweeted that the system shall be enabled shortly across the three police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda which cover Hyderabad and its suburbs. He said the initiative involved leveraging computer vision and deep learning techniques on closed circuit television (cctvs)

Follow DH Coronavirus Live Blog For All The Latest Updates

"#AI based #FaceMaskViolationEnforcement is being rolled out by TS police.

Leveraging ComputerVision & #DeepLearningTechnique being implemented on surveillance CCTVs across the cities is #FirstOfItsKind in INDIA.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Shall be enabled shortly across the 3Commissionerates *Hyd,Cyb&Rck," he said.

The state government, which has made wearing a mask mandatory in public places, on Thursday issued orders imposing Rs 1000 as fine for those not complying with it.

"In order to prevent transmission of COVID-19, it shall be mandatory for everyone to wear a face cover/mask in public places.

Each violation shall attract a fine of Rs 1,000, an order issued by the state government has said.