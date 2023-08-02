Telangana rains: Central team visits Warangal to assess flood damage

T'gana rains: Central team visits Warangal

More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the heavy rains in the state.

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 02 2023, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 02:13 ist
An area is seen damaged in the floodwaters of the swollen Godavari River in the temple town of Bhadrachalam, Saturday, July 29, 2023.Credit: PTI Photo

A central team visited Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the recent rains and flooding.

The team attended a photo exhibition on the damage in Warangal and later visited rain and flood-hit areas, an official release said.

Warangal district officials made a power-point presentation to the central team about the damage in Warangal and Hanumakonda districts and in Warangal Municipal corporation, it said.

More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the heavy rains in the state and the Telangana government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.

