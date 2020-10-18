Telangana sees 1,436 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 2.2L

Telangana records 1,436 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 2,22,111

The cumulative recoveries rose to 1,98,790

  Oct 18 2020
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 13:14 ist
The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.57 per cent and 89.5 per cent respectively.Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Telangana's Covid-19 tally climbed to 2,22,111 and the toll touched 1,271 with the addition of 1,436 fresh cases and six deaths, the state government said on Sunday.

The cumulative recoveries rose to 1,98,790 while there were 22,050 active cases in the state as of 8 PM on Saturday, a bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for the most number of the fresh cases with 249 people testing positive, followed by Rangareddy (110) and Medchal Malkajgiri (105) districts, it said.

As many as 41,043 samples were tested during the period, taking the aggregate of specimens examined so far to 38,30,503. Samples tested per million population was 1,02,915, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.57 per cent and 89.5 per cent respectively as against 1.5 per cent and 88 per cent at the national level, it said.

A total of 18,279 people were in home or institutional isolation.

