Telangana records 2,479 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Telangana continued to witness a surge in coronavirus caseload with 2,479 fresh infections and 10 more deaths, taking the aggregate in the state to1.47 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 322, followed by Rangareddy 188, Medchal Malkajgiri 183 and Warangal Urban 124 districts, a government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 9.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 9

The toll rises to 916 in the state with 10 related fatalities. The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.15 lakh while 31,644 are under treatment. As many as 62,469 samples were tested on September 8. Cumulatively,18.90 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 50,922, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.62 per cent, while it was 1.69 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 77.9 per cent, while it was 77.76 per cent in the country.

Coronavirus vaccine news live updates on DH

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was24,741.