Telangana reports 1,018 new coronavirus cases; overall tally breaches 17,000 mark

Telangana continued to witness a spike in Covid-19 positive cases with 1,018 new infections being reported on Wednesday taking the overall tally in the state to 17,357.

The fatalities also increased to 267 after seven more people succumbed to the virus, a state government bulletin said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Out of the 1,018 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), accounted for 881 followed by 36 in Medchal district and 33 in Ranga Reddy district, it said.

A total of 788 people have been discharged on Wednesday after treatment taking the total number of discharged to 8,082 so far, while 9,008 patients were under treatment, it said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

According to the bulletin 4,234 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Cumulatively 92,797 samples have been tested.