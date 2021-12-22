Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases; variant tally at 38

Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases

Only two of these 14 persons are from at-risk countries and the rest are from non-risk countries

Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 22 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 22:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Telangana reported 14 new Omicron cases on Wednesday, the highest single day addition till now to the tally of the fast spreading Covid-19 variant in the state.

Only two of these 14 persons are from at-risk countries and the rest are from non-risk countries, revealed by the random RT-PCR testing health officials are conducting at the Hyderabad airport for two per cent of the passengers arriving from all other nations.

With this, the total Omicron cases in Telangana has climbed up to 38.

Read | Telangana to apply Covid-19 rules for all international arrivals who test positive

Since the onset of the Omicron scare in the country earlier this month, 9,381 international passengers coming from at-risk countries were screened and Covid-19 was confirmed in 63. Out of these samples sent for genome sequencing, only six were of Omicron variant. The remaining 31 are all from non-risk countries.

At least one contact of the international passengers has tested positive for Omicron variant in Telangana, according to the state government’s Covid-19 bulletin.

Meanwhile, authorities are focusing on completion of the vaccination targets at the earliest.

Dr Srinivasa Rao, director, public health, said that over 4.4 crore doses of vaccines were administered till now in Telangana. Rao said they have a good stock of Covid-19 drugs and other consumables.

Telangana
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron
India News

