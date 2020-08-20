Telangana reports 1,724 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Telangana reported 1,724 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state's overall tally of positive cases to 97,424.

The death toll rose to 729 with 10 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 19.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 395 fresh infections, followed by Rangareddy (169), Medchal-Malkajgiri (105) and Karimnagar (101) districts.

Except for Jayashankar Bhupalpally (7), Kumram Bheem Asifabad (7), and Narayanpet (9), all other districts reported cases in double digits.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.74 percent, while it was 1.91 percent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was 75,186, while 21,509 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 77.17 percent in the state, while it was 73.64 percent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/ institutional isolation was 15,076.

The bulletin said 23,841 samples were tested on August 19.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 8,21,311.

The samples tested per million population was 22,122, it said.

Giving age and gender-wise Covid-19 positive details, it said 65.10 percent were male, while 34.90 percent were female.

The highest percentage of positive cases among various age groups continues to be in the 31-40 group which was 24.6 percent (male - 17.2 and female - 7.4).

The 31-40 years age group was followed by the 21-30 group with 22.9 percent (male - 14.8 and female - 8.1).

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 percent.

The percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 46.13 percent.

The number of vacant regular, oxygen and ICU beds (under government) was 11,539 and 4,814 and 1,596 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in the government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

It also said 1,076 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The bulletin provided a list of laboratories, rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, list of containment zones in GHMC and in different districts.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.