Telangana reports 1,842 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths

Telangana reported 1,842 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the state's tallyto 1,06,091 while the death toll rose to 761 with six more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 373 fresh infections, followed by Nizamabad (158), Karimnagar (134),Suryapet (113) and Ranga Reddy (109) districts, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 23.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.71 per cent, while it was 1.86 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who recovered from the infectious disease so far was82,411, while 22,919 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 77.67 per cent in the state, while it was 74.90 per cent in the country.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 21

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 16,482.

The bulletin said 36,282 samples were tested on August 23.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 9,68,121.

The samples tested per million population was 26,076, it said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in the government were 16 and 31 in the private sector.

It also said 1,076 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.