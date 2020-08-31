Telangana reports 1,873 new Covid-19 cases

Telangana reports 1,873 new Covid-19 cases; 9 deaths take toll to 827

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 31 2020, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 12:48 ist
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample from a woman at a free Covid-19 testing centre. Credit: AFP Photo

Telangana reported 1,873 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,24,963 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 827.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 360, followed by Karimnagar (180), Rangareddy (129) and Khammam (103) districts, a government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 30.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

As many as 37,791 samples were tested on August 30.

Cumulatively, 13,65,582 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 36,782, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66 per cent, while it was 1.78 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 so far stood at 92,837 while 31,299 are under treatment.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 73.3 per cent, while it was 76.55 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 24,216.

The government requested people in the 20-50 age group, among whom there is a high incidence of coronavirus, not to go out unless absolutely necessary, like for work or to buy essential items.

While doing so, they should strictly observe safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
Telangana

What's Brewing

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 