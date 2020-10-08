Telangana reports 1,896 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Telangana reports 1,896 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 08 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 15:44 ist
The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,79,075, while 26,368 were under treatment. Credit: AP

Telangana reported 1,896 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,06,644, while the death toll rose to 1,201 with 12 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) registered 294 out of the 1,896 fresh cases, followed by Rangareddy (211), Medchal Malkajgiri (154), Nalgonda (126), Siddipet (100) and other districts, it said, providing data as of 8 pm on October 7.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

The bulletin said 50,367 samples were tested on October 7. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 33,96,839. The samples tested per million population was 91,264, it added.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,79,075, while 26,368 were under treatment.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 86.65 per cent, while it was 85.2 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Telangana

What's Brewing

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

'Muh meetha' festival season to boost palm oil demand

'Muh meetha' festival season to boost palm oil demand

New England’s forests are sick. They need tree doctors.

New England’s forests are sick. They need tree doctors.

Trump does fear the coronavirus but not with his words

Trump does fear the coronavirus but not with his words

 