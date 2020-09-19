Telangana reports 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, nine deaths

Telangana added 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 1,69,169, while death toll rose to 1,025 with nine more fatalities.

Out of the 2,123 fresh cases, 305 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy (185), Medchal Malkajgiri (149), Nalgonda (135), Karimnagar (112) and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 18.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,37,508, while 30,636 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 54,459 samples were tested on September 18. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested stood at 24,34,409.

The samples tested per million population was 65,570, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.60 per cent, while it was 1.61 per cent at the national level, it said.

The recovery rate in the state rose to 81.28 per cent, while it was 79.26 per cent in the country.