Telangana reports four more Omicron cases

Telangana has reported four more Omicron cases on Thursday.

According to Dr Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, the four new cases are all among foreign arrivals, three Kenyan nationals and one Indian returnee from an unspecified country. “The investigation is on. We will share further details on Friday,” Dr Rao said in a late evening update.

Telangana had reported its first two Omicron cases, in a 24-year-old Kenyan woman and 23-year-old Somalian man, on Wednesday. The who travelled by different flights via Abu Dhabi and Qatar landed in Hyderabad on December 12. Genome sequencing of their samples confirmed the Omicron variant.

Health officials had shifted them from a facility at Tolichowki to the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences at Gachibowli for treatment and isolation. While their contacts are being traced for testing, sanitisation was undertaken in the Paramount Colony locality, where they were staying.

The duo has no symptoms, officials said.

The top health official has asked the Telangana public “to take utmost care,” wearing masks indoors and outdoors. While ruling out the possibility of lockdowns in the coming weeks, Rao hinted at the imposition of Covid-19 restrictions wherever necessary.