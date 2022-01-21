Telangana seeks Centre's support for Kakatiya Mega Textile Park

Telangana's IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao has sought the Centre's early approval for “the country’s largest” textile park the TRS government has planned in Warangal.

In his letters to Union ministers Nirmala Sitaraman and Piyush Goel, Rao has requested for sanction of Rs 898 crore for taking up the infrastructure works of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in an expanse of 1200 acres.

Kerala based apparel maker Kitex Group had earlier announced an investment of Rs 1000 crore under its “Phase-1” investment in KMTP.

Warangal is a tier-2 city located about 150 kms northeast of Hyderabad, which the state wants to develop as an alternative to Hyderabad in the IT and other sectors.

“KMTP, the country’s largest Textile Park, is expected to house state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with a development strategy based on the ‘Fiber to Fashion’ concept,” Rao said.

In his letters to the union finance and textiles ministers on Friday, Rao has asked the centre for finalization of a policy for ‘Development of Manufacturing Regions for Textile and Apparel Sector (MRTA)’ “so that projects of such scale-like KMTP can be suitably benefitted.”

The minister has also urged the Union government to establish an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) in Telangana.

“After the bifurcation of united Andhra Pradesh, the existing IIHT located at Venkatagiri went to the residuary state. At present, there is no such Institute in Telangana to offer courses like Diploma in Handloom Technology.”

Rao added that sufficient land with constructed building facilities is available at the handloom park at Pochampally for the establishment of IIHT.

