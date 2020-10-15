Telangana sees 1,432 fresh Covid-19 cases, eight deaths

Telangana reported 1,432 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 2,17,670 while eight more deaths pushed the toll to 1,249, the state government said on Thursday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 244, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (115) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (99) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 pm on October 14.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,93,218 while 23,203 were under treatment.

As many as 38,895 samples were tested on October 14.

Cumulatively, 37,03,047 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 99,490, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.57 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 88.76 per cent, while it was 87.3 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 19,084.