Telangana shuts schools till month end; one more case confirmed

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has unveiled a 15-day programme to eradicate Covid-19 from the state.

As part of the action plan, from Saturday night till March 31, all educational institutions from primary schools to universities, coaching centres, summer camps etc. would be closed. 10th, Intermediate etc. board exams would take place as per schedule.

“Let us not take the risk. Stringent actions like cancelling of recognitions would be taken (if schools are run),” Rao said after his cabinet meeting held on Saturday evening to discuss the Covid-19 situation.

Informing that the public transport like buses and metro will remain open, Rao said that marriage etc. function halls would be allowed till March 31 only. Rao appealed that the guest numbers be restricted to 200. Rallies, exhibitions, trade fairs, stadiums, gyms, swimming pools etc.would be closed.

"1020 beds are there for treatment while 321 intensive care unit beds, 240 ventilators are also readied to face any eventuality,” Rao said while announcing that his government is keeping Rs 500 crore aside to deal with any Covid-19 eventuality.

One new positive case

Rao has on Saturday disclosed one new Covid-19 positive case “a returnee from abroad” as under treatment in the Gandhi Hospital while confirming that the 24-year-old techie who returned from Dubai via Bengaluru last month "as cured and discharged".

The samples of two more suspicious cases along with the one positive case are sent to NIV Pune for confirmation, the CM said.

Rao said the Rs 500 crore would be at the disposal of the State chief secretary to be used as and when required. He expressed anger over some Telugu TV channels "exaggerating the Covid-19 situation and cases".

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy government has invoked the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to contain the spread of the Covid-19. The 2, 3, 4 sections of the act empower the district authorities to contain any area to prevent disease transmission. The state has so far recorded only one positive case, in Nellore.