Telangana: Six coaches of Godavari Express derail

Telangana: Six coaches of Godavari Express derail, no one injured

The train was proceeding to Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 15 2023, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 10:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six coaches of Godavari Express derailed near here on Wednesday morning, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said. No one was injured in the incident, the officials added.

The train was proceeding to Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

"Train No.12727 (Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad) Godavari Express got derailed between Bibinagar to Ghatkesar. Six coaches derailed. There are no casualties/ injuries," a release from SCR said.

Passengers were being cleared by the same train by detaching the derailed coaches, the release added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Telangana

What's Brewing

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices

 