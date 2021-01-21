Telangana to implement 10% reservation for EWS

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that his government has decided to implement the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The BJP, which has emerged as a political force in the state with back to back electoral victories, has been demanding Rao to extend the EWS reservations in the state.

“There is a need to implement 10% reservation in jobs and education to those from economically weaker classes. We have decided to implement 10% reservations to the EWS while continuing the reservations to those who are already enjoying the benefit as it is,” the chief minister said on Thursday.

“As of now, 50% reservations are being implemented for the weaker sections in the state. With 10% EWS reservations, the percentage will be 60%,” he clarified.

A high-level review meeting would be held soon to arrive at the implementation procedure and appropriate orders will be issued thereafter, CMO officials said.

Rao's decision also comes in the wake of an ultimatum issued by a forum of leaders from Brahmin, Vysya, Velama, Kamma and Reddy communities, asking the Rao government to immediately implement the reservations in education and jobs for the economically deprived.