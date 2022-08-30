Telangana tops in cybercrime in 2021 with 100% rise in cases: NCRB data

Telangana has topped the list of states with the highest number of cybercrimes in 2021, according to the latest NCRB data.

With 10,303 crybercrime cases registered in 2021, the state witnessed a surge of 100 per cent compared to 2020 when the state recorded 5,024 cases related to cybercrime.

Among the south Indian states, Kerala recorded the least number of such crimes with 626 cases in 2021. But it still remained more than 2020 when the state had recorded 426 such cases.

Majority of the cases (8,690 of 10,303) in Telangana last year were related to financial crimes. After Telangana, Uttar Pradesh (8,829) and Karnataka (8.136) recorded the maximum number of cybercrime cases.

However, the number of such cases in 2021 witnessed a dip in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as compared to 2020. Karnataka saw 10,741 cybercrime cases in 2020, while the number was 1,899 for Andhra Pradesh in 2020 and 1,875 in 2021.

The NCRB also listed motives for the crimes, stating fraud as the major motive, followed by personal revenge, anger, extortion and sexual exploitation.

Meanwhile, the national capital in 2021 also witnessed a 111 per cent increase in cybercrime as compared to the previous year, with the NCRB data citing sexual exploitation to be the motive behind the highest number of such cases.

The increase comes despite the Delhi Police having created a separate wing for cybercrime as well as a social media centre.

(With PTI inputs)