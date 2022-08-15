Telangana: TRS activist stabbed to death in Khammam

Telangana: TRS activist stabbed to death in Khammam district

He was chased and stopped by four people in an auto

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 15 2022, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 22:56 ist

A ruling TRS activist was stabbed to death at a village in Khammam district of Telangana on Monday, police said. The deceased, Tammineni Krishnaiah, was returning on a bike after attending an Independence Day flag hoisting function.

He was chased and stopped by four people in an auto. They stabbed him to death and fled from the scene, a police official said. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the deceased tried to pelt stones on the house of a man belonging to another political party, who was absconding, on the suspicion of his involvement. The house of the absconding man is close to the scene of incident. However, police brought the situation under control, the official said.

There are allegations about the involvement of the absconding man and the facts, including motive for the murder, would be known after investigation, the official added. 

TRS
Telangana
Stabbing
Crime
India News

