Telangana: TRS faces multi-cornered fight in Huzurnagar

A multi-cornered fight seems inevitable in the Huzurnagar by-elections, a seat vacated by Capt N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the TPCC chief, consequent to his election as an MP from Nalgonda in the general elections held earlier this year. The elections become prestigious to every party as every political party is considering Huzurnagar as an important platform to revive their political fortunes in the state, dominated by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The by-election would be held on 21 October.

After much speculation and internal bickering in the Telangana Congress, the AICC president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of former MLA N. Padmavathi Reddy, wife of Uttam Kumar Reddy as the party candidate. TRS has re-nominated S.Saidi Reddy, who lost the December Assembly elections with a slender margin. TRS hopes that the sympathy factor will work in favour of Saidi Reddy.

“My victory is decided. People of the constituency are fed up with lack of development in the past six years as the segment is represented by a Congress candidate. Voters are in a mood to vote for TRS so that there will be development,” Saidi Reddy told DH. “My husband has brought Rs 3000 cr funds for the development of the constituency when he was a minister in Congress government. Many lift irrigation schemes were launched to alleviate drinking and irrigation water problems,” Padmavati said.

On the other hand, BJP president K. Laxman announced the candidature of Kota Rama Rao as its candidate and is trying all out to prove that it is the alternative to the ruling TRS. Kota who was an ABVP leader in college days and also the President of government doctors association in Adilabad district despite of severe competition among eight aspirants who have been vying for the ticket.

The Telangana unit of TDP said it will also contest the Huzurnagar by polls. TDP chief Naidu is in town finalizing the candidate. “TDP has strong base in erstwhile Nalgonda district. So we have decided that we will contest in this election,” Ravula Chandrasekhar said speaking to reporters at the NTR Trust Bhavan here on Sunday.

While the Communist Party of India (CPI) has not announced its candidate yet, the CPI (Marxist) will be fielding their party candidate in the elections. Teenmar Mallana a TV artist known for his satirical news programme in the same name is the Telangana Inti Party candidate. The TJS is undecided. Party spokesperson G Venkat Reddy says that the party will take a call to go alone or support Congress by Monday.