Telangana: TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 13 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 15:56 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA has tested positive for COVID-19, TRS sources said on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment, they said. Meanwhile,Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao tested negative for the virus after he took the test in the wake of a staff member being found positive for the infection.

When contacted, Harish Rao said he went into self-quarantine after a personal assistant at his camp office at Siddipet tested positive for the virus.

After going into self-quarantine, his samples were sent for COVID-19 test and the report was negative.

Harish Rao said he is healthy and fine.

Earlier, a former BJP MLA had tested positive for COVID-19.

As at 5 PM on Friday, the tally of positive cases in Telangana stood at 4484.

