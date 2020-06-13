Telangana: TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19

A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA has tested positive for COVID-19, TRS sources said on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment, they said. Meanwhile,Telangana Finance minister T Harish Rao tested negative for the virus after he took the test in the wake of a staff member being found positive for the infection.
When contacted, Harish Rao said he went into self-quarantine after a personal assistant at his camp office at Siddipet tested positive for the virus.
After going into self-quarantine, his samples were sent for COVID-19 test and the report was negative.
Harish Rao said he is healthy and fine.
Earlier, a former BJP MLA had tested positive for COVID-19.
As at 5 PM on Friday, the tally of positive cases in Telangana stood at 4484.
