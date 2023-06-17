T'gana varsity Chancellor caught accepting 'bribe'

Telangana University Vice Chancellor caught red-handed while ‘accepting’ bribe

The bribe amount of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the almirah located in the bedroom of the VC’s residence, ACB said.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 17 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 19:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Telangana University Vice Chancellor D Ravinder was caught red-handed after he allegedly accepted Rs 50,000 as a bribe from the promoter of an educational institution, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.

The "bribe amount" of Rs 50,000 was recovered from the almirah located in the bedroom of the VC’s residence, ACB said in a statement.

"Therefore the accused officer Sri Dachepalli Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, Telangana University, Nizamabad, will be arrested and produced before the Hon,ble Principal Sessions Judge for SPE and ACB cases court at Hyderabad," it said.

The case is under investigation, it added.

Recently the Vice Chancellor and the executive committee of the varsity were at loggerheads over the appointment of the Registrar to Telangana University.

