Telangana wasting precious water for power generation: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan complains to PM Modi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has complained that Telangana is unilaterally drawing Krishna waters at Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects for production of electricity, “in violation Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) instructions, Standard Operating Procedures and agreements.”

The withdrawals by the K Chandrasekhar Rao government, Reddy said, are resulting in a wastage of precious waters as there is no irrigation requirement downstream at present.

Telangana has further issued orders on Monday to generate hydropower to 100 % installed capacities, “which means Telangana can utilise 4 TMC, 3 TMC and 1.8 TMC per day from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects respectively in utter disregard of KRMB orders to stop power generation,” Reddy stated while seeking the PM's intervention to resolve the issue.

The Andhra Pradesh CM has pleaded the PM for necessary immediate action by the centre “to notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and to take over all off takes of common reservoirs with CISF protection and safeguard the interests of Andhra Pradesh state.”

The two Telugu states are back to sparring over the Krishna waters following the Reddy government move last year to construct a project intended to draw three TMC per day of Srisailam reservoir waters from the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator.

