Telangana winding up airport surveillance as 'Omicron spread is now local'

Covid-19 cases in Telangana are rising at an alarming rate but the top health official said that they are winding up the airport surveillance as “Omicron has now spread in the local community.”

“There is not much use now testing the foreign returnees. We are removing the Omicron data columns from our Covid-19 bulletins too from today,” Telangana public health director Dr Srinivasa Rao said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

The state health officials said that they are not in favor of imposing lock-down like restrictions which could “hurt the economy and livelihoods of people.”

The state has reported 1,913 new cases on Thursday, up from 1,520 on Wednesday and 1,052 on Tuesday. On Monday, the new cases were 482.

The new case load was below the 200 mark for many weeks until 10 days back.

Out of the 1,913 cases from across Telangana on Thursday, Hyderabad contribution alone is 1,214.

Rao stated Omicron as apparently "playing a vital role in the surge.”

“We would see a big surge in cases in the coming four weeks. January last week could be the peak in the country and the state and by the middle of February the wave might go down as quickly as it came up,” Rao said.

Till Wednesday, the state has officially recorded 84 Omicron cases.

“Knowing the variant does not make any difference as the treatment is the same for Covid-19, be it Delta, Omicron or any other mutation.”

However, medical teams would be deployed at the borders with Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to screen the entering people.

Telangana government has decided to operate fever/Covid-19 clinics in all the state run medical facilities from Thursday.

Authorities said two crore testing kits, and over one crore home isolation kits with nine medicines for Covid-19 are readied and dispatched to all the districts

Even now only 2.3 percent of the hospital beds are filled, the same proportion of last few months. No one required oxygen as of now, Rao said.

“But people need to be extremely careful. Take vaccines, wear masks, avoid gatherings. We also appeal to political parties, public organizations to cancel their programmes for the next few weeks. Even one percent of the infected needing hospitalizations would put an undue pressure on our medical infrastructure,” the official said.

