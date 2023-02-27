Telangana: Woman medico who attempted suicide due to alleged harassment dies in Hyderabad

A woman postgraduate medical student from Telangana's Warangal, who was undergoing treatment here after she allegedly attempted suicide a few days ago, succumbed on Sunday, doctors said.
The first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on February 22 reportedly after being harassed by her senior in the same college, a male doctor, police had said.
The senior college student was arrested on February 24.
Relatives of the deceased woman held protests at the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in the city where she was treated.
Several student groups and civil society organisations took out protests demanding justice for the junior doctor's family.
Health Minister Harish Rao expressed condolences to the doctor's family.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'
Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post
Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle
Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed
Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM
Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves
Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles
The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon