Telangana woman throws one-year-old baby into water sump

Telangana woman throws one-year-old into water sump

As the baby girl was not having normal growth since her birth, the woman killed her by throwing her into the sump

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 01 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 21:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

In a shocking incident, a woman in Telangana's Jangaon on Monday threw her one-year-old daughter in a water sump and tried to enact a drama that she was killed by a chain-snatcher.

Hours after the woman claimed that a man threw the baby in the sump after she resisted the robbery attempt, police picked up her on the suspicion of killing the daughter. The woman, identified as Prasanna, reportedly confessed to her crime.

Also Read | Woman in Uttar Pradesh throws her baby in front of a tractor

Police found many holes in the woman's version of the alleged incident and started questioning her after finding no clues.

As the baby girl was not having normal growth since her birth, Prasanna killed her by throwing in the sump.

She cooked up the story that a person snatched the child from her arms and threw her in a water sump. She told police that an unidentified man tried to snatch the chain she was wearing. She claimed that when she resisted the chain snatching, the man snatched the baby from her arms and dumped her in a water sump.

Also Read | Eight charred to death as fire breaks out in hospital at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Hearing the woman's cries, locals rushed and pulled out the baby from the sump. She was shifted to Government General Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police rushed to the scene and took up the investigation. They scanned footage from the CCTV cameras in the area but found no clues.

Telangana
murder
Crime
India News

