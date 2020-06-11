Telangana's COVID-19 facility readied on war-footing waiting for bigger spike in cases to start services

A special COVID-19 hospital of 1500 beds, the Telangana government has “readied within three weeks” is lying unused of the purpose, over fifty days since its inauguration.

The sports complex building turned into a hospital on a war footing had drawn comparisons with a hospital China has supposedly built in Wuhan in 10 days.

However, the facility located in Hyderabad’s IT hub Gachibowli declared as open from 20 April has not treated even one COVID-19 patient till now.

This is even as Telangana is reporting an alarming number of cases every day - 191 fresh cases on Wednesday. While the state has a total 4111 infected cases, 2138 are active.

At the same time, doctors at the Gandhi Hospital, the nodal COVID-19 treatment hospital in Telangana, are complaining that they are overburdened by the case load.

About 300 junior doctors are on protest, boycotting their duties since Tuesday night after an assault on one of them by a COVID-19 dead patient’s attendant.

Besides 24x7 safety and security, the agitating doctors are demanding “a decentralized system of COVID-19 patient treatment.”

“We are absolutely clueless as to why the government is not making use of the Gachibowli COVID-19 hospital. It would ease a lot of pressure as we are working continuously for over three months now, under stressful conditions,” a Gandhi junior doctor told DH.

Moreover, complaints with videos on social media allege lack of adequate facilities like toilets in the “crowded” Gandhi Hospital.

Health officials claimed that they have equipped the Gachibowli hospital with all amenities and even showcased the facility to the inter-ministerial central team on COVID-19 inspection in Telangana.

Speaking to DH, state’s director of health Srinivasa Rao says that Gachibowli hospital would be used for COVID-19 treatment “when needed, when cases further surge.”

“But situation in Telangana now is not like in Delhi or Mumbai. So, there is no such necessity. Our COVID-19 treatment, at present, is centered at Gandhi since we wanted an integrated approach. Distributing patients in different locations would pose logistical, monitoring etc., challenges,” Dr Rao said.

While Dr Rao says that Gandhi has not more than 300 COVID-19 patients now, “since asymptomatic patients are being sent home,” junior doctors are contesting the figure.

Citizens are questioning the state’s move of sending asymptomatic patients away instead of utilizing the Gachibowli COVID-19 hospital for speedier, observational recovery. A few doctors at this hospital are reportedly providing Out-Patient services for a trickle of non-COVID-19 patients, from the last few days.

According to Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, the “Centre for COVID-19” annexed to the Osmania General Hospital will continue services as the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, once the pandemic is over.