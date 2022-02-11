Telangana's KCR seeks public approval to take on Modi at national level

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made his national-level political ambitions clear on Friday when he asked for the state public's consent “to go to Delhi to fight the BJP.”

KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief is popularly known, is at loggerheads with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Breaking protocol, he skipped the Modi tour in Hyderabad last week. On Thursday, his party MPs moved a privilege motion against the PM for his alleged remarks that the Andhra Pradesh bifurcation bill was passed in haste.

The TRS has been alleging discrimination by the BJP led government in allocation of funds and projects for the state.

“We will rebel against you, we will fight you. We will break the Delhi fort walls,” KCR declared while addressing a party rally in Janagama, a town 90 kms northeast of Hyderabad, after inaugurating the new district collectorate complex.

KCR said that his state would not implement the power sector reforms brought out by the Centre at any cost. “We would not allow the fitting of current meters to the farmer pump-sets. Do whatever you like. Are we asking any money from you (for the free power),” the CM questioned.

KCR accused the Modi-led Centre of denying several projects to Telangana, from a railway coach factory to medical colleges, and national status to irrigation projects

“We will get all these to the state by first removing you. Khabaddar, this is Telangana, we will respond like tiger cubs,” KCR cautioned.

The TRS supremo told the gathering that he will go and fight at the Delhi level if they permit so.

“We should be ready to play a role for the country, by getting involved in national politics. Siddipet (KCR's home-turf and assembly constituency earlier) people had blessed me to go, achieve Telangana statehood. With the consent and courage you provide, I'll go to Delhi (to fight Modi),” KCR told the Janagama public.

With a strength of over 100 MLAs, some of them who had defected from the Congress and TDP, in the 119-seat assembly, the TRS is in absolute control of the affairs in the state.

The TRS has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha (out of 17 from the state) and six in the Rajya Sabha. State Assembly elections are due in December 2023. KCR said that he would soon begin tours in the constituencies.

KCR said that Modi is troubling the farmers and the poor with new rules, ever-increasing fuel prices, while financial fugitives like Vijay Mally and Nirav Modi are picnicking abroad.

The CM also warned the BJP Telangana unit leaders “not to provoke him.”

