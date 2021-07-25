Telangana's Ramappa temple gets UNESCO heritage tag

Telangana's Ramappa temple conferred UNESCO heritage tag

Ramappa temple was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2021, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 19:24 ist
Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana. Credit: DH Photo/Prasad Nichenametla

The Ramappa temple at Palampet in Telangana's Warangal has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site, the Culture Ministry said on Sunday.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share that @UNESCO has conferred the World Heritage tag to Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal, Telangana.

"On behalf of the nation, particularly from people of Telangana, I express my gratitude to Hon PM @narendramodi for his guidance & support," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

Ramappa temple, a 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019.

"Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of its grandness," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Telangana
UNESCO World Heritage site
UNESCO
Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Telangana's Ramappa temple gets UNESCO heritage tag

Telangana's Ramappa temple gets UNESCO heritage tag

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

 