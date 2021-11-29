Telganan forms Cabinet subcommittee to develop action plan to tackle Omicron

A cabinet subcommittee has been formed in Telangana to evolve a plan of action to tackle the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19, while speeding up the vaccination coverage in the state.

The committee would be headed by the newly appointed health minister Harish Rao, with municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao, Panchayati Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy as members.

On Monday, the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao headed state cabinet reviewed the case situation, and health machinery preparedness as the danger of another Covid-19 wave looms large.

Senior health department officials submitted before the cabinet that they are well equipped with all the necessary human resources, medicines, beds and oxygen supply to face any crisis.

CM Rao has directed the ministers to review the progress of vaccination in their respective districts. Health department was asked to focus attention on Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Gadwal districts.

At present, Telangana has 3,581 active cases officially, with 184 new Covid-19 cases added on Monday.

The central and some state governments are revising the Covid-19 guidelines in view of the emergence of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529. Named Omicron, the strain was classified as “Variant of Concern” by the World Health Organization.

