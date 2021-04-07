TD Legislature Party merges with TRS in Telangana

Telugu Desam Legislature Party merges with TRS in Telangana

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Credit: PTI file photo.

In a jolt to the Telugu Desam Party in Telangana, its two sitting legislators on Wednesday gave a letter to the Assembly Speaker indicating their intention to merge the TD Legislature Party with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi Legislature Party (TRSLP).

Accepting that, the Speaker's office issued a notification today allowing the two-member TDLP to merge with the TRSLP.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the TDP won two seats in Khammam District.

TDP MLAs Mecha Nageshwar Rao and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, who represent Ashwaraopeta and Satthupalli Assembly constituencies respectively, had a few days ago called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and expressed their desire to merge with the TRSLP to which the CM agreed, sources close to them said.

