Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

A delegation of the Telugu film industry, led by veteran actor K Chiranjeevi, held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discussed issues concerning the film world. The state government said it would allow re-opening of cinemas only after the Centre issues relevant guidelines, post-COVID-19 lockdown.

The main request made by Chiranjeevi and was the waiver of minimum fixed power charges for cinemas as they remained shut due to the lockdown. The delegation also wanted the release of pending subsidy for small films.

"The Chief Minister has promised to take steps for the revival of the Telugu film industry. He assured us that necessary guidelines will be issued for resuming film- shooting in the state, the veteran actor told reporters after the meeting. "We thank the Chief Minister for agreeing to waive the fixed power charges for cinemas, Chiranjeevi said. Besides, they sought flexible pricing of cinema tickets, which, Jagan said, would be considered. "This will help the industry tide over the crisis," Chiranjeevi said.

State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) said the Chief Minister considered the film industrys requests positively. "They wanted subsidy for small films released and the Chief Minister agreed to do it soon. Regarding re-opening of theatres, a decision will be taken based on the Centres orders," Nani said.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu, directors S S Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas and others were part of the delegation.