Telugu film industry's 'rebel star' Krishnam Raju passes away; PM Modi, Telugu leaders condole death

Renowned Telugu actor, former union minister, and former BJP Lok Sabha MP Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju passed away in a Hyderabad hospital on Sunday morning, after suffering post-Covid-19 complications.

Raju (82) is the paternal uncle of Baahubali fame Prabhas.

According to the doctors at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad, where Raju breathed last, he was suffering from heart complications, and problems in the kidneys, and lungs. He died in the wee hours after a severe cardiac arrest.

Raju was known as the "Rebel star" for his many rebellious styled, adventurous roles in Telugu cinema, especially in the seventies and eighties. Some of his well-known movies and characters are Bhakta Kannappa (1976), Katakatala Rudrayya (1978), Bobbili Brahmanna (1984), and Tandra Paparayudu (1986). He was last seen on screen in the Prabhas starer Radhe Shyam (2022).

After a successful film career, Raju ventured into politics serving as a two-term Lok Sabha MP, elected on a BJP ticket in the 1998 and 1999 elections from Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh. He served as a BJP whip and was also a member of various Parliamentary committees.

In 2000, he was made a Union minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, first in the ministry of external affairs. He continued as an MoS till the then NDA term, later given responsibilities in the defense, consumer affairs, and rural development departments.

Tributes and condolences poured in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief ministers of Telugu states, several politicians, and celebrities.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted Modi, posting an old photo of him with Raju's family including Prabhas.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao described Raju as his dear friend and instructed officials to accord state honors during the funeral ceremony, to be held on Monday.

"Death of Krishnam Raju, who acted as a hero in many films during his fifty-year career and won the hearts of moviegoers as a 'rebel star' with his unique acting style, is a great loss for the Telugu silver screen," Rao said.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Raju's home and offered condolences to the family.